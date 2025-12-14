DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UN expert urges Pakistan to end Imran’s solitary detention

UN expert urges Pakistan to end Imran’s solitary detention

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A United Nations human rights expert has urged Pakistan to immediately end the solitary confinement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that the conditions of his detention could amount to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment under international law.

Advertisement

In a statement issued in Geneva, UN Special Rapporteur on torture Alice Jill Edwards called on the government of Pakistan to take “immediate and effective action” to address reports of inhumane and undignified detention conditions faced by Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023. “I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan’s conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said.

Advertisement

According to the Special Rapporteur, since his transfer to Adiala Jail on September 26, 2023, Khan has reportedly been held for excessive periods in solitary confinement, confined to his cell for up to 23 hours a day, with highly restricted access to the outside world.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts