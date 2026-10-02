UN experts seek immediate release of Pakistani lawyers Mazari-Hazir, Chattha

Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): UN human rights experts have called on Pakistan to immediately release human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha and withdraw what they described as unfounded criminal and terrorism-related charges against the couple.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the two lawyers were rearrested on 17 September 2026 on terrorism-related charges linked to an older case, only hours after Pakistan’s Supreme Court granted them bail. The case dates back to March 2025 and concerns their participation in a protest that authorities allege was illegal.

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The UN experts said they had previously raised concerns over the conviction of Mazari-Hazir and Chattha, who are married, in connection with social media posts supporting local activists and criticising the military.

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The experts said the use of an older case following their release on bail “appears to be an attempt” to use the criminal justice system to punish freedom of expression and human rights advocacy.

Following their rearrest, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court rejected a police request to keep the couple in custody for 30 days for interrogation and instead ordered their transfer to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, OHCHR said.

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According to the report, on September 22, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad returned their bail petitions over the absence of signed powers of attorney.

The UN experts also criticised the use of what they called vague and broad counter-terrorism provisions to restrict human rights and interfere with legitimate rights advocacy.

The experts urged Pakistan to drop charges arising from the lawyers’ exercise of freedom of expression or legitimate professional work and called for their immediate release.

They also said the couple should have access to lawyers of their choice, their family and necessary medical care. The experts said they had been in contact with Pakistan regarding their concerns. (ANI)

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