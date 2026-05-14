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Home / World / UN findings expose state repression as Baloch Yakjehti Committee hails global scrutiny of Pakistan's rights abuses

UN findings expose state repression as Baloch Yakjehti Committee hails global scrutiny of Pakistan's rights abuses

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ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has welcomed the latest observations issued by the United Nations Committee Against Torture, saying the findings expose what it described as Pakistan's continued crackdown on political dissent, human rights defenders, and minority activists.

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In a post shared on X, the BYC said the UN committee's report validated longstanding allegations regarding enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture, and intimidation allegedly carried out by Pakistani authorities against critics of the state.

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The committee, in findings issued on May 1, expressed concern over the cases of prominent detainees and activists, including Mahrang Baloch, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Idris Khattak, and Ali Wazir.

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According to the BYC, the UN body also raised alarm over reports that political prisoners and activists were being denied adequate medical treatment while in custody.

The committee further highlighted allegations of torture, enforced disappearances, politically motivated prosecutions, harassment, and reprisals targeting journalists, lawyers, protesters, civil society members, and government critics across Pakistan.

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"The findings reflect the reality that victims' families and human rights organisations have repeatedly documented for years," the BYC said, accusing Pakistani authorities of using coercive measures to silence peaceful political voices, particularly in Balochistan.

BYC urged Islamabad to immediately halt all forms of repression, review cases involving individuals detained on political grounds, and ensure fair trial rights for all prisoners.

It also called for independent accountability mechanisms to investigate allegations of torture and enforced disappearances.

The UN committee's observations come amid growing international scrutiny of Pakistan's human rights record, especially regarding the treatment of ethnic activists and opposition figures.

Rights organisations have repeatedly accused state institutions of suppressing dissent under the guise of maintaining national security, allegations Pakistani authorities have frequently denied.

The BYC maintained that lasting stability in Pakistan could only be achieved through respect for human rights, freedom of expression, and democratic accountability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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