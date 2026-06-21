UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Participants gathered on Flag Alley at the Palais des Nations (Palace of Nations) in Geneva on Sunday (local time) to mark the International Day of Yoga at an event organised by India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

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In a post on X, Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya highlighted the global significance of Yoga Day and its role in promoting well-being and harmony.

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https://x.com/UN_Valovaya/status/2068656410670281046

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She said, "Today at the Palais des Nations, participants gathered on Flag Alley to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by @IndiaUNGeneva."

She added, "Observed around the world, Yoga Day highlights the benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being and promotes harmony between people and nature. #YogaDay."

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Meanwhile, the British High Commission in India marked International Yoga Day, lauding the ancient Indian practice for uniting people worldwide.

https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/2068537430911975493

In a post on X, the British High Commission in India said, "On International Yoga Day, we join millions across the world in celebrating a practice that originated in ancient India and today unites people across the world in a shared sense of balance and wellbeing."

The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru also marked the International Yoga Day 2026 with a session on this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

https://x.com/UKinBengaluru/status/2068527963365413180

In a post on X, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru said, "Our team marked International Yoga Day 2026, with a session on 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. We join the High Commission of India in London, the Indian diaspora in the UK, and communities worldwide, in celebrating Yoga and the living, breathing connection between our nations."

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar celebrated the International Day of Yoga with the Diplomatic Corps.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As PM Narendra Modi highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families, and a part of our coming generations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2068548100474720391

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan.

As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. (ANI)

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