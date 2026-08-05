UN Human Rights Chief Turk says Iran used executions to "suppress dissent"; 56 killed since March

Geneva [Switzerland], August 5 (ANI): UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has raised alarm over the rise in executions and death sentences in Iran since March, saying capital punishment is being used to "instill fear among the population and suppress dissent", as at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges since March 19 as per the official press release by the 'Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' (OHCHR).

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According to the press release, Turk said, "I am alarmed by the rise in executions and death sentences issued in Iran since March, and that capital punishment continues to be used to instill fear among the population and suppress dissent. I urge the authorities to urgently halt all executions and move towards the abolition of the death penalty."

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According to Turk, at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges since March 19, including 27 individuals in cases linked to protests at the start of the year. More than 100 others are reportedly at risk of execution on similar charges.

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He said, "Since 19 March 2026, at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges, including 27 individuals in cases linked to protests at the start of the year. Over 100 others are at risk of execution on similar charges."

"Executions for drug-related offences are also continuing at an alarming rate," he added.

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The UN human rights chief also expressed concern over "persistent lack" of fair trial and due process guarantees in death penalty cases.

He said, "Persistent lack of fair trial and due process guarantees are deeply troubling. Confessions have allegedly been obtained under torture and other ill-treatment. Several executions have reportedly been carried out in public. Some have reportedly been carried out only weeks after arrest."

He further highlighted a case in which 12 defendants were reportedly sentenced to death following a single three-hour closed-door hearing. He said, "Twelve defendants were reportedly sentenced to death following a single three-hour closed-door hearing."

Turk said, "The death penalty is incompatible with the right to life and irreconcilable with human dignity. Such punishment has no place in our world."

According to CNN, Turk's comments come amid concerns from non-governmental organisations, including the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), that Iranian authorities have intensified executions under the cover of conflict. The organisation operates through members inside and outside Iran.

Earlier on August 3, Iran executed two individuals convicted of spying for Israel after providing sensitive targeting intelligence to foreign intelligence officers during recent military engagements.

According to Fars News Agency, the executed men were identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat. Iranian authorities stated that the pair operated as operatives for Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, during both the "12-day war" in June between Tehran and Tel Aviv and the "Ramadan War", a military conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Meanwhile, in January, Iran had executed a man on the charges of finding him guilty of spying for Israel's Mossad, according to state media reports released.

The state-run IRNA news agency named the individual as Ali Ardestani, stating that he passed classified information to Mossad operatives in exchange for financial compensation, which was reportedly paid in cryptocurrency.

Human rights organisations and UN experts have also criticised the absence of human rights protections from the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed by the United States and Iran on June 17. Activists and rights groups have warned that the omission could allow Tehran to intensify internal crackdowns and executions.

According to CNN, Mostafa Tajzadeh, a political prisoner and veteran Iranian reformist politician, issued an open letter from Evin Prison on Monday calling for an immediate halt to the executions of "young protesters".

Tajzadeh called the executions "playing with fire" and warned that they "could once again engulf the country in devastating flames."

"In my view, executions will only widen the divide between the state and society, reduce the prospects for dialogue and peaceful change, and significantly increase the risk of the country descending once again into a cycle of reciprocal violence," Tajzadeh said. (ANI)

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