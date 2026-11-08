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Home / World / UN human rights chief Volker Türk extends Diwali greetings, says Diya’s light symbolises power of small efforts to drive positive change

UN human rights chief Volker Türk extends Diwali greetings, says Diya’s light symbolises power of small efforts to drive positive change

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ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the Festival of Lights across the world, saying the glow of a diya symbolises how small efforts can dispel darkness and bring positive change.

In a post on X, Türk described the traditional lamp as a reminder of the power of light and the impact of individual efforts in making a difference.

"The warm glow of a lit diya is always a beautiful reminder of the power of a little light to cast away darkness, of small efforts to make a positive difference. My warmest wishes for Diwali to all who celebrate this festival around the world," he said.

The United Nations also extended greetings to people celebrating the festival, highlighting the significance of clay lamps as symbols of hope, knowledge and prosperity.

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In a post on X, the UN said, "During #Diwali — the festival of lights celebrated in India and by followers of many faiths around the world — clay lamps are lit as symbols of hope, the pursuit of knowledge and prosperity. We wish a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating."

Meanwhile, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conveyed its greetings to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region, wishing them joy and togetherness.

"Happy Deepavali! Warm wishes to our friends who celebrate Deepavali across the region. May this meaningful occasion bring joy, togetherness, and cherished moments with family and loved ones," ASEAN said.

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Several other countries and diplomatic missions have also joined the celebrations. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended greetings to Indians, saying the festival's message of sharing light reflected the spirit of mutual respect and goodwill between India and Russia.

The US Embassy in India also wished people a celebration filled with light and happiness.

Indian diplomatic missions across the United States and Canada marked the occasion through cultural programmes and community gatherings. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson proclaimed November 8 as Diwali in their respective states.

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In Rhode Island, the Indian Consulate in Boston participated in celebrations at the Providence State House, while the Indian mission in San Francisco highlighted a Rangoli exhibition at San Francisco International Airport.

Diwali, celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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