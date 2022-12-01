 UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war : The Tribune India

UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

UN’s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths cited droughts in the Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan and the conflict in Ukraine, which have pushed the number of displaced people worldwide above 100 million

UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Berlin, December 1

The United Nations said on Thursday that it is asking member states for a record USD 51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.

The global body’s humanitarian office said the funds are needed to help 339 million people in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared with the same time last year. The appeal is a 25 per cent increase on that made for 2022, it said.

“Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year’s extreme events are spilling into 2023,” said the UN’s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

He cited droughts in the Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan and the conflict in Ukraine, which have pushed the number of displaced people worldwide above 100 million.

“All of this on top of the devastation left by the pandemic among the world’s poorest,” said Griffiths.

“For people on the brink, this appeal is a lifeline. For the international community, it is a strategy to make good on the pledge to leave no one behind.” The UN’s annual Global Humanitarian Overview combines funding required by the global body and numerous nongovernmental organisations.

Current funding provided by member states is less than half of what’s needed, forcing aid groups and agencies “to decide who to target with the funds available,” the UN humanitarian office said. AP

 

#Pakistan #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

4
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

7
Punjab

SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

8
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Nation

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Chaos, long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes; check-ins, other operations hit

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert