UN mission says Ukraine nuclear plant inspection to last ‘few days’

ZAPORIZHZHIA, August 31

United Nations inspectors arrived at the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday on a mission to prevent an accident at a nearby Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and to try to stabilise the situation after weeks of shelling in the vicinity.

We have a very important task there to perform -- to assess the real situation, to help stabilise the situation as much as we can. IAEA chief

A Reuters reporter following the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team in a convoy from the capital Kyiv said the inspectors arrived in Zaporizhzhia, where they were likely to spend the night before visiting the plant, which is on the territory controlled by Russia, on Thursday.

Russian-installed officials in the area near the power station suggested the visit might last only one day, while IAEA and Ukrainian officials suggested it would last longer.

“The mission will take a few days. If we are able to establish a permanent presence, or a continued presence, then it’s going to be prolonged. But this first segment is going to take a few days,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters at a hotel in Zaporizhzhia.

“We have a very important task there to perform —- to assess the real situation there, to help stabilise the situation as much as we can,” he said, adding the IAEA team had guarantees from both Russia and Ukraine enabling it to enter the war zone. — Reuters

