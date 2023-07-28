UN report warns of growing Al-Qaida ops in J&K, Bangladesh

United Nations, July 27
Terror group Al-Qaida is “shaping” its regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent to spread its operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to a UN report.
The 32nd report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council released this week noted that “one member state assessed that the Al-Qaida is shaping AQIS (Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent) to spread its operations in neighbouring Bangladesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Myanmar”
“That member state also noted that certain limited elements of AQIS were ready to either join or collaborate with ISIL-K (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant- Khorasan),” it said.
