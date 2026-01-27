New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): UN Resident Coordinator for India, Stefan Priesner, on Monday extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day.

This marks Priesner's first Republic Day celebrations in India since assuming charge, after presenting his credentials to the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sibi George on January 19.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Delighted to mark my first #RepublicDay in India as UN Resident Coordinator. Warm congratulations to the Government and people of India."

https://x.com/stefan_priesner/status/2015710388994941315?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday with a grand display of the country's military strength and cultural diversity at Kartavya Path.

Following the parade and the departure of the President and visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept to his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi said that the presence of the EU Delegation underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values. The visit will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors." (ANI)

