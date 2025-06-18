UN Rights Chief flags China over Tibet, Xinjiang abuses; calls for release of detainees and legal reform

Geneva [Switzerland], June 18 (ANI): Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on June 17 expressed concern over the "continued violations of cultural and other rights" in Tibet and called for the "release of all individuals detained for exercising their rights and alignment of legislation and policies with international human rights standards," in his extensive address that provided a serious evaluation of the prevailing global situation, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

He highlighted the intersection of rising armed conflicts, climate instability, economic unpredictability, and unchecked technological growth. He articulated profound concern over the "military escalation involving Israel and Iran," calling for de-escalation and "immediate diplomatic negotiations," while stressing the necessity of "full adherence to international law, particularly the protection of civilians in densely populated regions," according to the CTA report.

The UN High Commissioner reminded the Council that "behind each crisis, people are suffering" and warned that the increasing neglect of international agreements poses a threat to global peace and justice. He recalled the founding mission of the United Nations, "to end war, reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and encourage justice and international law." He acknowledged that international cooperation had yielded significant advancements despite historical obstacles, including improved life expectancy, enhanced education, and stronger legal structures for human rights and disarmament, as noted in the CTA report.

He criticised the current global trend characterised by "escalating conflict and outright disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law" as unacceptable. Emphasising the harsh realities faced by individuals, he remarked: "Civilians are intentionally attacked. Warring factions use starvation and sexual violence as tactics. Life-saving humanitarian assistance is hindered, and humanitarian workers are targeted," the CTA report emphasised.

The UN High Commissioner finished with a call to action: to uphold international law, safeguard human rights, and resist the deterioration of the fundamental principles of the United Nations, as reported by the CTA.

Regarding the human rights violations inside the PRC, he stated, "I continue to engage directly with China on a wide range of issues. I am concerned about the lack of progress on much-needed legal reform to ensure compliance with international human rights law. I also regret that there has not yet been a resolution to the individual cases we have raised. My Office continues to receive worrying reports of violations in Xinjiang, including undue prison sentences, incommunicado detention, and restrictions on fundamental rights. In Hong Kong, the continued application of national security laws raises serious concerns about the shrinking of civic space. In Tibet, there are ongoing infringements on cultural and other rights. I call for the release of all individuals detained for exercising their rights, and to align legislation and policies with international human rights law," as quoted by the CTA report. (ANI)

