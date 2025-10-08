UN rights envoy hails new investigative mechanism for justice in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 8 (ANI): UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has welcomed the creation of an independent investigative mechanism for the country, calling it "a vital step toward truth, justice, and accountability for the people of Afghanistan," Khaama Press reported.

The decision to establish the mechanism was adopted by consensus at the UN Human Rights Council this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bennett said the new body would be responsible for collecting, preserving, and analysing evidence of serious human rights violations and preparing case files that could lead to future criminal prosecutions of those responsible for international crimes, according to Khaama Press.

He praised the move as "a testament to the courage and perseverance of Afghanistan victims, survivors, and civil society," adding that the mechanism reflects the international community's recognition of their ongoing struggle for justice amid worsening repression.

Bennett stressed that the mechanism should be part of a broader and integrated approach to addressing Afghanistan's human rights crisis.

He said this must include the establishment of an inclusive government, protection of women's rights, and respect for the country's ethnic and cultural diversity, Khaama Press reported.

The UN envoy urged member states to operationalise the mechanism swiftly and provide sufficient financial and technical support to ensure effective investigations, evidence preservation, and direct engagement with Afghan victims.

He emphasised the need to safeguard the independence and integrity of the investigative process.

Bennett also expressed support for complementary efforts, including investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the use of universal jurisdiction by national courts.

He called on states to criminalise gender apartheid as an international crime, describing it as an essential measure for achieving justice for women and girls in Afghanistan.

"The establishment of this mechanism alone cannot resolve Afghanistan's crisis," Bennett cautioned. "We need a comprehensive strategy that connects criminal accountability with women's rights, humanitarian support, and protection for civil society."

He concluded by underscoring that meaningful and safe participation of Afghans, particularly women and youth, must remain central to international discussions about the country's future.

The Human Rights Council's resolution also renewed Bennett's mandate as the UN's Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

