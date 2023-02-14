 UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid : The Tribune India

UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

Cracks along the road near Koseli village in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 following last weeks earthquake. PTI



United Nations, February 14

Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months. Currently, the UN has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend witnessing the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria.

Guterres' official announcement came during a closed meeting of the UN Security Council where diplomats said Griffiths announced Assad's agreement to open the two new crossings during a virtual briefing.

The United Nations has come under intense pressure to get more aid and heavy equipment into Syria's rebel-held northwest since the earthquake struck a week ago, with survivors lacking the means to dig for survivors and the death toll mounting.

The toll in the northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets, while 1,414 people have died in government-held areas, according to the Syrian Health Ministry in Damascus. The overall death toll in Syria stands at 3,580.

Guterres said in a statement that with the rising death toll "delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency." "Opening these crossing points — along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs — will allow more aid to go in, faster," the UN chief said.

In 2014, the Security Council authorised four border crossings to deliver aid to northwest Syria — two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq. In January 2020, Syria's close ally Russia used its veto threat to reduce the number of crossing to the two from Turkiye. The following July, China and Russia used their veto power to reduce the number to just a single crossing.

France's UN ambassador, Nicolas De Riviere, told reporters before Monday's council meeting that the earthquake is "a humanitarian tragedy that should not be politicised." He said there were two options — either the Syrian government grant additional access to the northwest or the Security Council would try to adopt a resolution authorising additional crossing points to the region.

AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor lambasts Bhagwant Mann on various issues; CM says 'not accountable to Centre-appointed guv'

2
Nation EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum Dharavi take place?

3
World

LTTE chief Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says Tamil leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

4
Diaspora

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

5
Trending

Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

6
Sports

Smriti Mandhana hits pay dirt, Harmanpreet gets half as nine Indian women get crore-plus deals

7
Business

Sensex extends losses for 2nd day; IT, bank stocks top drags

8
Delhi

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can't vote, observes SC; election postponed

9
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says ‘there is nothing to hide or be afraid of’ for BJP

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'

Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...

If nothing to hide, why govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators