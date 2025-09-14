DT
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
New York [US] September 14 (ANI/WAM): The UN Secretary-General strongly Saturday condemned the reported killing of at least 40 people, including women, children and elderly, during a brutal attack by armed gangs in the Cabaret commune of Haiti's West Department during the night of 11 September.

Antonio Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Haiti.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the levels of violence rocking Haiti and urges the Haitian authorities to ensure that perpetrators of these and all other human rights abuses and violations are brought to justice," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

"The Secretary-General calls on Member States to expedite efforts towards strengthening the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with required logistics, personnel and funding to effectively assist the Haitian National Police in addressing gang violence in Haiti in full respect of international human rights law," he added. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

