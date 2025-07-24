DT
UN Secretary-General expressed condolences over crash of AN-24 aircraft

UN Secretary-General expressed condolences over crash of AN-24 aircraft

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], July 24 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences over the crash of the AN-24 aircraft in the Amur region. This was announced on July 24 at a briefing by the deputy official representative of the head of the world organisation, Farhan Haq.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash," said Haq, whose speech was broadcast on the UN YouTube channel.

He added that Guterres expressed his condolences to the people and government of Russia.

The AN-24 passenger plane crashed 15 km from Tynda in the Amur region on July 24. The aircraft was en route Khabarovsk -- Blagoveshchensk -- Tynda and stopped communicating. Later, his burning fuselage was found on the ground. All passengers and crew members were killed.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident. The presumed versions of the crash are a technical malfunction and a human factor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the shipwreck. At the beginning of the meeting on the development of the submarine forces of the Navy, the Head of State announced a minute of silence in memory of the victims. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

