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Home / World / UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut, urges restraint amid Iran-US peace efforts

UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut, urges restraint amid Iran-US peace efforts

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ANI
Updated At : 03:38 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], June 15 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the Israeli strikes on Beirut, calling for maximum restraint from all parties amid diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

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In a post on X, Guterres said the strikes occurred despite an existing ceasefire and at a critical moment when Washington and Tehran were expected to reach an agreement aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

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"I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut. The strikes took place despite the ceasefire & at a time when the US & Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict," Guterres wrote.

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Highlighting the broader consequences of the conflict, the UN chief said the ongoing tensions were having a severe impact on the global economy.

"This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy. I urge all parties to show maximum restraint at this crucial moment & I strongly hope for a successful outcome of the ongoing efforts by the US & Iran," he added.

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Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strike on Beirut.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Zolghadr said "a response is ahead" and asserted that violating the Islamic Republic's "red lines" would not be tolerated. He described Lebanon as vital to Iran and said the "unity of fronts has created a security chain in defence of the region."

The latest escalation followed a strike by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area. The Israeli military said the operation was conducted in response to the launch of aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier in the day.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the IDF said the targeted facility was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers stationed in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, however, said it had carried out a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

US President Donald Trump also criticised the Israeli operation, saying the strike on Beirut "should not have happened" at a time when negotiations aimed at securing a peace agreement with Iran were nearing completion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged all sides to avoid further escalation, warning that continued hostilities could jeopardise diplomatic efforts.

According to a CNN report citing an Israeli source, Israel informed the United States before carrying out the Beirut strike and had prepared for the possibility of Iranian retaliation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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