DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UN Secretary-General Guterres launches Sevilla forum to tackle debt crisis in developing countries

UN Secretary-General Guterres launches Sevilla forum to tackle debt crisis in developing countries

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023024625
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], October 23 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday highlighted debt as a major barrier to development for countries worldwide while launching the Sevilla Forum on Debt.

Advertisement

"Developing countries face a serious barrier to progress: debt. Borrowing should work for -- not against -- them. No country should have to choose between servicing its debt or serving its people. The Sevilla Forum on Debt will help deliver financial justice for all," Guterres said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Addressing the media at the launch of the Forum, he said the event marked "a critical step in bringing to life the Sevilla Commitment and the Sevilla Platform for Action, both announced at June's Fourth International Financing for Development Conference."

Advertisement

He noted that the Conference and its outcomes highlighted a key truth: development is not an abstraction. Development is about families getting enough to eat, children gaining an education, putting health care within reach of all people, ensuring clean water and sanitation, and creating jobs and opportunities for citizens.

Guterres warned that developing countries are currently "getting crushed" under debt. He said, "Developing countries spend $1.4 trillion on annual debt service. 61 of them spent 10 per cent or more of their government revenues on interest payments last year. And 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on servicing debt than on health or education. Countries should never have to choose between servicing their debt or serving their people."

Advertisement

He highlighted that in Sevilla, countries agreed "to take action to lower borrowing costs, enable fair and timely debt restructuring, and prevent debt crises from happening in the first place."

The Sevilla Commitment, he said, "set an ambitious and integrated roadmap to make this happen. This includes a borrowers' platform to give developing countries a greater voice in the debt architecture, and new efforts to develop principles for responsible sovereign borrowing and lending."

Recalling a recent meeting in Paris, Guterres said, "I'll never forget in a recent meeting in Paris where the President of Zambia was describing the operation to restructure the debt in Zambia telling us that everybody was talking with everybody except Zambia. This is something that obviously is not acceptable."

He emphasised that "a borrowers' platform is essential to give voice in the debt architecture to developing countries and to create principles for responsible sovereign borrowing and lending."

Guterres further detailed that "alongside this work, the Sevilla Platform for Action included 130 specific initiatives to help developing countries channel public and private finance to the areas of greatest need."

He added that the Forum "will bring together all partners, including developed and developing countries alike, and finance ministers and creditors, in a global dialogue on debt."

He said the Forum "will sustain political attention on the agreements on debt reached in Sevilla, while developing technical pathways to bring them to life. This includes taking forward the commitment to consolidate and uphold principles on responsible borrowing and lending. And it includes gathering new ideas to advance debt architecture reform, which is long overdue."

Guterres concluded, "The Sevilla Forum on Debt will help deliver the financial justice that people and countries need and deserve. The United Nations is proud to be part of this effort, and I thank Minister Cuerpo and the Government of Spain for their tireless efforts in this regard." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts