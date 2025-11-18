New York [US], November 18 (ANI): The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution drafted by the United States in support of US President Donald Trump's proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and permitting the deployment of an international stabilisation force in the Palestinian enclave.

The council voted 13 to 0 in favour of the resolution, with abstentions from China and Russia.

The vote came after Israel and Hamas last month accepted the initial stage of Trump's 20-point framework, which includes a ceasefire in their two-year conflict and a deal on the release of Israeli hostages.

The Council's decision is seen as a key step toward granting international legitimacy to a planned transitional administration in Gaza and encouraging countries considering sending personnel to join the stabilisation mission.

The resolution text indicates that member states may take part in the Trump-chaired Board of Peace, described as a temporary body responsible for guiding reconstruction efforts and economic revival in Gaza. It further authorises an international stabilisation force tasked with demilitarising the territory, including steps to decommission weapons and dismantle military infrastructure.

Hamas has dismissed the Council's decision, declaring it will not disarm and calling its actions against Israel "legitimate resistance." The group stated that "The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject."

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the Council that the resolution, which carries Trump's full 20-point plan as an annexe, "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination ... where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance to agree on a political horizon." He said it "dismantles Hamas' grip, it ensures Gaza rises free from terror's shadow, prosperous and secure."

Russia, a permanent Council member with veto authority, had signalled possible resistance but ultimately abstained, enabling the text to pass. Russia and China, which also abstained, criticised the measure for limiting the UN's involvement in determining Gaza's future.

Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya said, "In essence, the Council is giving its blessing to a U.S. initiative on the basis of Washington's promises, giving complete control over the Gaza Strip to the Board of Peace and the ISF, the modalities of which we know nothing about so far."

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the decision and affirmed readiness to help carry it out. Diplomatic officials noted that the Authority's endorsement was essential to preventing a Russian veto during negotiations.

Trump has hailed the UNSC vote as "historic". "Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World," he wrote on Truth Social.

The text has raised unease within Israel, since it refers to the possibility of eventual Palestinian statehood. It says that "conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood" once reforms are implemented by the Palestinian Authority and progress is made on rebuilding Gaza. It also notes that "The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing pressure from right-wing partners in his governing coalition, restated his refusal to support Palestinian statehood and vowed to demilitarise Gaza "the easy way or the hard way." (ANI)

