UN Security Council condemns Israeli strike on Doha, calls for de-escalation

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned the Israeli attack on the Qatari capital Doha and called for de-escalation in a statement agreed by all 15 members, including Israel's key ally, the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

The statement was issued ahead of an emergency meeting on Thursday convened to discuss Israel's attacks targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, as the conflict in Gaza City intensified, forcing over 200,000 people to flee. Five Hamas members were killed, while a Qatari security force member also died in the unprecedented attack. Hamas, however, said its leadership survived the assassination attempt.

Hamas leaders were reportedly meeting to discuss a new deal proposed by US President Donald Trump when the attack occurred. "Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar," said the statement, drafted by France and the United Kingdom, though it did not explicitly name Israel.

The statement also highlighted that "releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza" were "top priority." Over 40 captives remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.

Al Jazeera reported that the United States, which typically shields Israel at the UN, appeared to deliver a strong rebuke, reflecting President Trump's alleged unhappiness with the strike. Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea said, "Unilateral bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation working very hard and bravely taking risks alongside the United States to broker peace, does not advance Israel's or America's goals."

Shea added, "That said, it is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel's commitment to bringing their hostages home." Reporting from New York, Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo said diplomatic sources told him the US "pushed back" against stronger language against Israel in the statement, which was nonetheless "highly significant."

Elizondo noted that Shea made it clear, "the US cannot and will not defend Israel's attack on Qatar." "Clearly, the US still backs Israel. Clearly, the US will still ... protect Israel in the Security Council, but this was a bridge too far for the United States," he said.

After Tuesday's attack, the White House said President Trump was not notified in advance. Upon learning of the strike, he reportedly asked his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to warn Qatar immediately, though the attack had already begun.

The Security Council statement also highlighted "support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," emphasizing the country's role as "a key mediator" in peace talks between Israel and Hamas.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended the three-hour session in New York, stressing that Doha would continue its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts but would not tolerate further breaches of its security. Blasting Israel's leaders as "arrogant," he said, "Israel is undermining the stability of the region impetuously."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo described Qatar as a "valued partner in advancing peacemaking" and expressed concern over Israel's recklessness, saying the strikes represented an "alarming escalation." She highlighted Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands and left Gaza nearly destroyed, and warned of "dangerous escalations" in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Algeria's UN ambassador Amar Bendjama criticised Israel, saying: "Israel behaves as if law does not exist, as if borders are illusions, as if sovereignty itself is a dispensable motion, as if the UN charter is an ephemeral text... This is not strength, it is recklessness. It is a sign of madness. It is the conduct of an extremist government, emboldened by immunity [and] impunity. A government driving the region and the whole world toward the abyss."

Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon defended the strike, saying Israel targeted Hamas leaders who had directed attacks from "the luxury confines of Doha" and describing them as "terrorists" rather than "legitimate politicians, diplomats, or representatives."

Al Jazeera reported that the prevailing sentiment at the session was one of strong support for Qatar. "It was widespread support for Qatar and widespread condemnation of Israel," Elizondo said. "You also saw countries wanting accountability for Israel's continued crimes." (ANI)

