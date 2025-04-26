UN Security Council strongly condemns Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, calls for justice

New York [US], April 26 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which left at least 26 dead and scores injured.

In a press statement released on 25 April, the Council's President, Jerome Bonnafont of France, expressed deep solidarity with the victims' families and the governments of India and Nepal, while also wishing a swift recovery for the injured. The attack, described as a "reprehensible act of terrorism," has drawn global outrage, with the UNSC emphasizing the urgent need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms remains one of the gravest threats to global peace and security. The statement highlighted the indiscriminate nature of such violence, stressing that no ideology or motive justifies the targeting of innocent civilians. The UNSC's unified stance reflects growing international concern over escalating terrorist activities in conflict-prone regions, with Jammu and Kashmir remaining a focal point of instability.

Emphasizing accountability, the UNSC called for decisive action against those responsible--including perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of the attack. The statement urged all nations to cooperate under international law and existing Security Council resolutions to ensure justice is served.

This includes sharing intelligence, extraditing suspects, and cutting off financial support to terrorist networks. The Council's demand for accountability aligns with broader counter-terrorism efforts, reinforcing the principle that impunity for such crimes cannot be tolerated.

The statement also reiterated that terrorism is unjustifiable under any circumstances, regardless of political, ideological, or religious motivations. The UNSC stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach, urging member states to combat terrorism within the framework of international law, including human rights and humanitarian obligations.

By referencing the UN Charter, the Council underscored the necessity of lawful and coordinated measures to address security threats while safeguarding fundamental freedoms.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir has further intensified calls for global solidarity against terrorism, with the UNSC's response serving as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prevent such atrocities. (ANI)

