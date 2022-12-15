UN social council expels Iran from women rights body

New York, December 14

The UN Economic and Social Council voted on Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the UN’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls.

The US-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran’s ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Russia opposed the resolution and said before the vote that it wants an opinion from UN legal experts on whether the Economic and Social Council was legally able to oust Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the decision.

The resolution expresses “serious concern” over Iran’s actions since September “to continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force and by administering policies flagrantly”. — AP