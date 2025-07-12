DT
PT
UN strongly condemns resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels transiting Red Sea

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
New York [US], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels transiting the Red Sea, especially the attacks that took place on July 6-8.

''The sinking of both the MV Magic Seas and the MV Eternity C, along with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway,'' said Guterres in a statement attributed to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

With at least 15 crew members reported missing, he calls on the Houthis not to take any actions that impede the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing crew. Beyond being an unacceptable attack on the safety and security of seafarers, these acts also violated the freedom of navigation, caused a hazard to maritime transport, and represent a serious risk of significant environmental, economic, and humanitarian damage to an already vulnerable coastal environment.

The Secretary-General emphasised that international law must be respected by all parties at all times. He also underscored that UN Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected.

The United Nations remains committed to continuing its efforts towards broader de-escalation in the region as well as continued engagement with Yemeni, regional, and international actors to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

