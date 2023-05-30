UN warns of starvation risk in Sudan

Rome, May 29

Two UN agencies warned Monday of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods.

The four countries join Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen at the highest alert levels, with communities that are already facing or projected to face starvation or otherwise risk a slide “towards catastrophic conditions.” The report by the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation calls for urgent attention to save both lives and jobs. Beyond the nine countries rating the highest level of concern, the agencies said 22 countries are identified as “hotspots’ risking acute food insecurity.

“Business-as-usual pathways are no longer an option in today’s landscape if we want to achieve global food security for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.” said Qu Dongyu, FAO Director-General.

He called for quick action in the agricultural sector “to pull people back from the brink of hunger, help rebuild their lives and provide long-term solution to address root causes of food insecurities”. — AP