UN warns Taliban's new media policy fuels fear, self-censorship in Afghanistan

UN warns Taliban's new media policy fuels fear, self-censorship in Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): The United Nations has raised serious concerns over a new media directive issued by the Taliban, warning that the policy will intensify fear and self-censorship among Afghan journalists.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the move will tighten control over press freedom and formalise previous restrictive actions, Khaama Press reported.

The directive mandates that all political programs and participants must receive prior approval from the Taliban's Ministry of Information and Culture before broadcast.

According to Khaama Press, the four-page document titled "Policy for Holding Political Programs (Roundtables) in Afghanistan" requires media outlets to submit content to the ministry ahead of time and mandates ID cards for all program participants.

UNAMA stated that the new rules "increase fear and self-censorship among Afghanistan media outlets" and warned that the directive "further erodes press freedom in the country," Khaama Press reported. The organisation said the policy institutionalises restrictions that have escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban's media policy emphasises that political content must align with the "Islamic Emirate's policies." It warns that criticism of the Taliban or deviation from "national unity and values" could lead to harsh penalties, including suspension of media licenses.

Additionally, the ministry has ordered that media criticism of Taliban officials must be done "in a respectful manner" and remain within the bounds of Islamic law. Analysts have described these instructions as a veiled threat to independent journalism, according to Khaama Press.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on free expression, targeting dissent and applying pressure on the press. The latest directive expands editorial control and places Afghan media directly under Taliban scrutiny, Khaama Press highlighted.

These developments coincide with Afghanistan's steep fall in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). As per Khaama Press, the country now ranks 175th out of 180 nations, scoring just 17.88 points--a significant drop compared to prior years.

International human rights organisations and press freedom watchdogs have urged the Taliban to reverse these repressive measures. Without immediate reform, Khaama Press noted, Afghanistan risks becoming one of the most hostile countries in the world for independent journalism and freedom of expression. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

