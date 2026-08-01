"Unacceptable": Araghchi issues stern warning to UK over military base access to US

Tehran [Iran], August 1 (ANI): Iran has warned the UK against allowing the United States to use British military bases for attacks against Iran, stating that it constitutes an act of aggression that entitles Tehran to resort to "self-defence."

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According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Ed Miliband on Friday.

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Araghchi deemed any cooperation with the aggressors, including under the pretext of previous "defense agreements," to be "unacceptable."

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He noted that, under international law and the Definition of Aggression resolution, allowing an aggressor party to use a country's territory and facilities to launch an unlawful attack against another country constitutes an act of aggression and entitles the country under attack to resort to "self-defense," Press TV reported.

As reported by Press TV, Araghchi condemned as "unjustified" Britain's inappropriate approach towards Iran, including the move targeting the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, as well as London's complicity in the two previous unprovoked wars targeting the Islamic Republic. He stressed the need for the British government to reconsider its approach in this regard.

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The foreign minister also underlined Iran's resolve to confront any American violation targeting the Islamic Republic, again cautioning against third-party contribution to such breaches.

For his part, the British foreign secretary alleged that his country "is not part of the war with Iran."

"We believe in diplomacy to resolve issues," Miliband said, and emphasised the need to maintain diplomatic engagement with the Islamic Republic in order to improve bilateral relations and reduce tensions in the region, per Press TV.

This comes after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, on July 21, had approved the continued use of British military bases by the United States for military aggression against Iran, maintaining a policy established under his predecessor, Keir Starmer, Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, the decision revealed following a meeting of senior ministers and "security officials" held before Burnham took office confirmed that officials agreed that the United States could continue using the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in England for operations the UK describes as "defensive."

Burnham, who became prime minister earlier this week, was briefed on those discussions after taking office and endorsed the policy, Press TV reported.

The decision means British military facilities are expected to support, what London insists to describe as, "some" ongoing US strikes.

Following his appointment, Burnham discussed the situation with US President Donald Trump in a phone call, per Press TV. He reaffirmed the UK's commitment to, what the allies have consistently described as, "protecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz." (ANI)

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