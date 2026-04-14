"Unacceptable": Meloni rebukes Trump over comments on Pope; stands in solidarity with Vatican

Rome [Italy], April 14 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has doubled down on her criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, labelling his recent remarks regarding Pope Leo as "unacceptable" and reaffirming the necessity of religious independence from political interference.

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In a candid exchange with reporters, Meloni expressed firm solidarity with Pope Leo, signalling a rare public rift between the Italian leadership and the Trump administration.

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The friction follows a series of controversial statements from the US President directed at the pontiff, which have sparked diplomatic ripples across Europe.

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Addressing questions by journalists, she said, "Well, I think what I said is what I think. That the statements, in particular about the pontiff, were unacceptable. I expressed, and I express, my solidarity with Pope Francis. I'll tell you more - frankly, I wouldn't feel comfortable in a society where religious leaders do what political leaders say, let's say, not in this part of the world. That's why I disagreed, and I told you so."

Meloni's critique centred on the fundamental separation of church and state, arguing that political leaders should not expect religious figures to act as extensions of their administration.

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The Prime Minister emphasised that her disagreement with Trump was not merely personal but a matter of principle regarding the dignity of the papacy.

Her remarks came in response to growing criticism surrounding Trump's recent social media activity, which included an AI-generated image portraying him in a religious depiction resembling Jesus Christ.

The post sparked widespread debate and drew backlash from various sections of the public, including some of his own supporters, eventually leading to its deletion.

Alongside the controversial image, Trump also made statements targeting Pope Leo, criticising him for his reported comments on international geopolitical tensions, including the US-Israel stance and developments related to Iran.

Pope Leo XIV, the Chicago-born leader of the Catholic Church, has been vocal about the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

He condemned the "delusion of omnipotence" driving aggressive military actions and criticised US officials, like US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, for using Christian rhetoric to justify violence. The Pope emphasised that "God does not bless any conflict" and Jesus "rejects war."

He's also spoken out against President Trump's threat to wipe out Iranian civilisation, calling it "truly unacceptable". Despite Trump's personal attacks, Pope Leo remains fearless, urging citizens to demand peace from their leaders.

Additionally, the Pope is involved in the Ukraine crisis, calling for an end to the "madness" of war and discussing humanitarian aid with President Zelensky. He's also urged Russia to make a "goodwill gesture" to support a resolution.

"Even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death. To them we cry out: stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation - not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided. Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life," said the Pope at evening prayers in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Saturday. (ANI)

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