"Unacceptable violation of sovereignty," says Russia on capture of Nicolas Maduro

Moscow [Russia], January 3 (ANI): The Russian Federation on Saturday issued an additional statement on its response to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Russian side said if the reports were true, it was an unacceptable violation of Venezuela's sovereignty.

In its statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said," We are extremely concerned by reports that the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and his spouse were forcibly taken out of the country during today's aggressive actions by the United States. We demand immediate clarification of these reports. If such actions did in fact take place, they represent an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, the respect for which is a fundamental principle of international law."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

Earlier, Ukraine backed the US action alleging that Maduro had violated all principles of law.

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect...Ukraine has not recognised Maduro's legitimacy following rigged elections and violence against protestors, along with dozens of other countries in different parts of the world. The people of Venezuela must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to such normality, respect, and freedom," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

In a post on X she said, "Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers."

The Attorney General's remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country". Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow." the US President posted on Truth Social.

The US government is expected to further clarify its position in a news conference later on Saturday. (ANI)

