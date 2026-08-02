UNAMA documents 399 civilian casualties in Afghanistan from Pakistan cross-border violence in Apr-Jun

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI): The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Human Rights Service has documented 399 civilian casualties, including 57 killed and 342 injured, in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence between April 1 and June 30, 2026, with all casualties attributed to Pakistani security forces.

Advertisement

According to a report released by UNAMA on July 28, the casualties included 40 women, of whom six were killed and 34 injured, and 112 children, including 26 killed and 86 injured.

Advertisement

The report said the leading causes of civilian harm were airstrikes and ground engagement. The largest number of casualties during the period were caused by airstrikes carried out by Pakistani security forces in Paktya, Paktika and Kunar provinces on June 28, followed by shelling in Kunar province between April 27 and 29.

Advertisement

UNAMA said that between April 27 and 29, cross-border shelling in Kunar province resulted in 99 civilian casualties, including eight killed and 91 injured.

On June 28, at around 11.30 pm, Pakistani security forces carried out three airstrikes in Paktya, Paktika and Kunar provinces, killing 28 civilians and injuring 189 others, according to UNAMA.

Advertisement

The UN agency also highlighted an increase in civilian casualties caused by unexploded ordnance left behind in areas close to the border following clashes between Pakistani security forces and Afghanistan's de facto security forces.

"UNAMA has documented an increase in civilian casualties caused by unexploded ordnance remaining on the ground in areas close to the border following clashes between Pakistani security forces and de facto security forces," the report said.

In one incident in Paktika province on June 8, an unexploded ordnance detonated in Barmal district, killing seven civilians and injuring six others. The victims included three girls, two boys and two men among those killed, while the injured included two girls and four boys.

UNAMA said the incident occurred when a scrap metal collector attempted to cut apart an artillery shell that sources said was a remnant of recent cross-border clashes.

The latest figures add to the civilian toll documented by UNAMA since the escalation of cross-border armed violence in October 2025. Between October 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, the UNAMA Human Rights Service documented 499 civilians killed and 1,216 injured.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in comments provided to UNAMA, accused Pakistan of carrying out strikes against civilian areas in Paktika, Paktya and Kunar provinces during the night of June 28-29.

"The Pakistan's military, continuing its repeated acts of aggression, once again launched attacks against the territory of Afghanistan during the night of 28-29 June 2026," the ministry said.

It claimed that the strikes resulted in "the martyrdom of approximately 36 civilians, including women and children, and leaving 163 others injured."

The ministry alleged that an airstrike in Chamkani district of Paktya targeted the residence of a civilian and that a second strike hit villagers who had gathered to rescue those affected by the initial strike.

The Afghan side said, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this act of aggression, crime, and brutality committed by the Pakistani's military, describing it as a cowardly act."

It further said the strikes constituted "a clear violation of Afghanistan's territorial integrity and a provocative action."

The Afghan authorities also rejected Pakistan's allegations that armed militants had been targeted in the strikes, calling the claims "groundless and mere propaganda."

In the Karachi strike, the Afghan ministry rejected allegations linking Afghanistan to the incident, saying that "in the absence of credible evidence and impartial investigations, allegations of Afghanistan's involvement are irresponsible, unfounded, and contrary to the facts."

It also called on regional countries and the international community to "strongly condemn the ongoing acts of aggression and brutality committed by Pakistan" and play a constructive role in preventing further escalation.

Earlier on June 29, India strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling the action a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes reflect "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal challenges.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.

The Ministry further stated that the incident is indicative of a broader pattern of conduct by Pakistan.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)