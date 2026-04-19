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Home / World / 'Unconditional transit' in Hormuz is 'fiction' that 'sailed' after US-Israeli 'aggression': Iran slams EU

'Unconditional transit' in Hormuz is 'fiction' that 'sailed' after US-Israeli 'aggression': Iran slams EU

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ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], April 19 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Friday (local time) strongly criticised the European Union's stance on transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing it of double standards and "hypocrisy" on international law.

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Reacting to remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Baghaei said, "Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a U.S.-Israeli war of aggression--and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?! Spare the sermons; Europe's chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy."

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He asserted that Iran has the right to take measures in the Strait of Hormuz, stating, "No rule of international law forbids Iran, the coastal State, from taking necessary measures to stop the Strait of Hormuz being used for waging military aggression against Iran."

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Rejecting the idea of unrestricted passage, Baghaei added, "And 'unconditional transit passage' in Hormuz? That fiction sailed the moment U.S./Israeli aggression brought U.S. military assets into the strait's backyard."

His remarks came in response to Kallas's statement emphasising the need to keep the strategic waterway open. "Under international law, transit through waterways like the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free of charge. This is what leaders made clear in their call on reopening the Strait today," she said.

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Warning against any move to impose fees, Kallas added, "Any pay-for-passage scheme will set a dangerous precedent for global maritime routes. Iran has to abandon any plan to levy transit fees."

She also said Europe would contribute to restoring normalcy once hostilities ease. "Europe will play its part in restoring the free flow of energy and trade, once a ceasefire takes hold," she said, adding that "The EU's Aspides naval mission is already operating in the Red Sea and can be quickly strengthened to protect shipping across the region. This could be the fastest way to provide support."

The exchange comes after Iran had said it would prioritise ships that pay fees for crossing, citing limited capacity under new restrictions. "Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed from this evening, amid tensions linked to a 10-day ceasefire with the US and Israel.

In a statement, the IRGC said the move followed violations of ceasefire conditions, alleging that the US had not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports.

"Therefore, from this evening, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until this blockade is lifted," the statement said.

It also warned vessels against approaching the Strait, stating, "We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted."

The developments come as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran was no longer in a position to "blackmail" Washington amid escalating tensions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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