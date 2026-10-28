Jerusalem [Israel], October 28 (ANI): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz launched a sharp attack against opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday, describing his post-election address as "embarrassing" and condemning his call for military brass to resist political pressure.

Eisenkot, in his speech on election night, called on security agency chiefs to reject any efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “use Israel’s security for [his] own political ends," Times of Israel reported.

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Writing on X following Tuesday's election, Katz targeted former IDF chief and Netanyahu's contender Eisenkot's speech and criticised his instructions to military officers.

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"Much will still be said about Eisenkot's embarrassing speech yesterday in the finest political tradition of those who jump the gun to sing, declare, and crown," Katz wrote.

Katz specifically condemned Eisenkot’s direct message encouraging military leadership to disregard orders from the political establishment, calling the stance out of touch with democratic norms.

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"But his appeal to senior IDF officers not to obey the directives of the Prime Minister, myself, and the authorised security forums 'because they have backing from him' is an undemocratic and detached statement," Katz stated.

He further characterised Eisenkot's remarks as a continuation of electoral rhetoric centred on internal military-political divides regarding Iran policy.

"...and a continuation of the false campaign that he and his colleagues ran during the elections regarding alleged conflicts between the military and political echelons regarding Iran," Katz added.

Closing his statement, Katz emphasised full integration between defence forces and political leadership in executing security operations against Iran.

"The IDF was a full partner in the great achievements against Iran and remains a partner today in all discussions, and will carry out any decision that is required," Katz concluded.

הרבה עוד ידובר על נאומו המביך של איזנקוט אתמול במיטב המסורת הפוליטית של המקדימים לשיר, להכריז ולהכתיר. אבל פנייתו לבכירי צה"ל שלא לציית להנחיות של רה"מ ושלי ושל הפורומים הביטחוניים המוסמכים "כי יש להם גיבוי ממנו" היא אמירה לא דמוקרטית ומנותקת, והמשך הקמפיין השקרי שהוא וחבריו ניהלו בבחירות בנושא סכסוכים כביכול בין הדרג הצבאי והמדיני בעניין איראן. צה"ל היה שותף מלא להישגים הגדולים מול איראן ושותף גם כיום לכל הדיונים - וימלא כל החלטה שתידרש. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 28, 2026

Katz's remarks come after in his speech to the security establishment, former IDF chief and leading opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot asserted that “Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate and without the public’s confidence,” urging top officials to uphold their duties independently. “Remember that you serve the state and the interests of Israel’s citizens alone,” Eisenkot told the security brass. “Stand firm against any attempt to pressure you. You have my full backing.”

This stems from a report by Israel's Channel 12 news on Sunday night of a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir over possible military action against Iran.

However, Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday denied the reports, saying Israel had no intention of launching an "attack" before the country's elections, according to The Times of Israel.

"The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF on Iran are completely baseless and false," Katz said in a statement. “I state unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the elections in Israel, while making clear that if Iran attacks Israel, we will respond with great force,” he said, adding that “all reports on this matter are completely false.”

Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu in an interview to Israel's Channel 14, where he dubbed the allegations as 'nonsense'. Earlier in another TV appearance, the Israeli PM had said that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to work to topple the Iranian regime.

Subsequently, according to The Times of Israel, clarifying the army's position regarding the media coverage ahead of the upcoming elections, the Israeli military stated, “Regarding various reports in the Israeli and international media over the past day, which attributed various statements to the chief of staff or senior military officials, we wish to clarify: The IDF is focused on its missions and maintains a high state of alert on all fronts, in light of various warnings and the sensitivity of the current period.”

Reiterating that its operational decisions remain strictly objective and free from external influence, the military added, “The operational activities and considerations of the IDF are solely security-related, professional, matter-of-fact and statesmanlike, and any other discourse is misleading and irrelevant.”

After reports of rifts over Iran, the IDF says it’s focused on missions; ‘any other discourse is misleading.' (ANI)

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