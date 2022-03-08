Under fire, Johnson speeds up Russia sanctions

London, March 7

UK lawmakers are set to pass a Bill aimed at toughening sanctions on Russia and rooting out ill-gotten money from the British economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Economic Crime Bill will let British authorities “pursue (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s allies in the UK with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge”.

1.7 mn+ Flee Ukraine

406 civilians killed

$238 mn more Pledged by UK

Johnson was meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch leader Mark Rutte on Monday to discuss toughening the West’s response to the invasion. But critics say the British government is trying — belatedly — to fix problems of its own making. Opposition politicians and anti-corruption campaigners say Johnson’s Conservatives have allowed ill-gotten money to slosh into UK properties, banks and businesses for years, turning London into a “laundromat” for dirty cash.

Johnson has repeatedly claimed that Britain is leading international efforts to punish Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. The UK has slapped sanctions on a host of Russian banks and businesses, measures the government says have curtailed more than 250 billion pounds’ worth of Russian economic activity. — AP

Moscow snubs UN court hearings

A representative for Kyiv urged the UN’s top court on Monday to order Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia

Russia’s seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court’s Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing

The court’s president said Russia’s ambassador to Netherlands told judges “his government did not intend to participate in oral proceedings”. AP