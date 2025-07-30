DT
PT
Home / World / "Under Vision 2035 India, UK will have even bigger, broader, deeper relationship": Dy British High Commissioner to India

"Under Vision 2035 India, UK will have even bigger, broader, deeper relationship": Dy British High Commissioner to India

ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Deputy British High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, stated that the UK-India relationship is poised for significant expansion under the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, during PM Modi's visit to the UK last week.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Scott stated that the initiative aims to foster a deeper and broader partnership between the two nations.

"We are at a really exciting stage in the UK-India relationship. The amount of energy and hope that was expressed by both Prime Ministers last week is really positive, and I am sure that under Vision 2035, we will go on to have an even bigger, broader and deeper relationship," she stated.

The India-UK Vision 2035 reaffirms both countries' shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of a revitalised partnership, underscoring their resolve to work together for mutual growth and prosperity and to shape a prosperous, secure, and sustainable world amidst rapid global changes.

Scott also highlighted the significance of PM Modi's recent visit to the UK, noting the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

She also stated that the Vision 2035 document focused on a key area, which was education, reflecting the strong shared commitment to enhancing learning opportunities for students in India and the UK.

"We were delighted that Prime Minister Modi came to the United Kingdom last week. He came for one big reason: to sign the Free Trade Agreement between our two countries. Additionally, the two Prime Ministers launched a document called Vision 2035, which outlines all the areas where we will collaborate and one of the five areas that was highlighted in that is education, and that spoke about the level of ambition that the two governments have to work together for the betterment of learners everywhere, whether in the UK or India," she added.

According to the "India-UK Vision 2035," both nations, building on strong foundations, will establish an intellectual partnership that is responsive to emerging opportunities, adapts to the rapid advancement of technology, and strengthens collaboration in education and research, which will create a skilled and forward-looking talent pool, ready to address global challenges and contribute to a safe and sustainable future for all. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

