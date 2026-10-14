"Undermines their credibility as an organisation": India denounces OHCHR for "extreme selectivity" after remarks on Delhi protest

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India on Wednesday once again denounced the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' "extreme selectivity" for its remarks over the detentions of protesters in New Delhi during a Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating that such remarks undermine the international body's "credibility as an organisation."

UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called on the Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint in handling protesters and ensure that restrictions on demonstrations met strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

Advertisement

In response, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the remarks by the OHCHR are "unwarranted and unacceptable," questioning the body for its selective reaction to large-scale protests in India and not "other parts of the world".

Advertisement

Jaiswal cautioned that such continued outrage from the international organisation can lead to a "loss of faith in multilaterism" and undermine the credibility of the organisation.

"The concerns expressed by OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) are unwarranted and at the same time unacceptable because it amounts to interference in India's internal affairs. It seems that they have an approach of extreme selectivity because they have not reacted in their public positions on protests which are happening or law enforcement actions which are happening in other parts of the world. And if they continue on this path, then obviously it will lead to loss of faith in multilateralism. At the same time, it undermines their credibility as an organisation," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Jaiswal reiterated India's stance on the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner's remarks regarding the security measures implemented for the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, affirming that the country's law enforcement authorities acted "strictly in accordance with the law."

In a video statement released on X, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that the Indian Constitution uphelds the right to peaceful assembly, which is subsequently secured by the judiciary, media and other institutions.

"We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights about yesterday's events in New Delhi. India is the world's largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions and an independent judiciary, and a free media," he said.

He thereby noted that the law is subject to the maintenance of "public order and safety," adding that the action by the police and security forces was taken to ensure the same.

Underlining the authority of the courts in redressing the grievances of the citizens, if any, the MEA spokesperson dismissed the OHCHR's concerns as "unwarranted."

"As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances. The OHCHR's concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India," he added.

He further pointed out the selective approach of the UN human rights body while responding to protests, precisely noting the lack of comments regarding violent crackdowns on demonstrations in "our neighbourhood" as well as policing operations near its own base."We also note that the OHCHR has an approach of extreme selectivity when it comes to public positions. Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood have gone uncommented, as indeed have law enforcement actions in its own vicinity," Jaiswal noted.

Jaiswal further stated that "such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism."

His response comes after the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in the national capital before and during the protests.

In a statement, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan urged authorities to respect the right to assembly and "immediately and unconditionally" release all those alleged "arbitrarily detained".

He also called for restraint in handling protesters and ensured that any restrictions on demonstrations met "strict tests of necessity and proportionality".

"We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi," the statement read.

The UN Human Rights Office also urged the authorities to engage with protesters to address their concerns, stating, "We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed."

The statement follows widespread detentions across the national capital, as protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Delhi Police sources, around 1,000 protesters had been detained across the national capital while attempting to reach the protest site. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)