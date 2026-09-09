Undermining regional security, unacceptable: India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India has strongly denounced recent Houthi strikes directed at Saudi Arabia, explicitly condemning the deliberate targeting of civilian and economic infrastructure as unacceptable.

Responding to media inquiries concerning the reported assaults within Saudi territory, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India condemned the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities."

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Jaiswal further pointed out that such aggressive actions, which "undermined regional security and stability and threatened freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, were unacceptable."

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New Delhi's official position follows a condemnation issued Tuesday by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Houthi assaults targeting civilian and economic sites across Abha, Jazan, Khamis Mushait, and Najran, an escalation that resulted in 73 injuries among civilians, including women and children.

In a statement shared on X, Riyadh also denounced ongoing attacks targeting commercial shipping vessels operating throughout the Red Sea alongside persistent threats directed at international maritime transit lanes.

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"The Kingdom reiterated its categorical rejection of the hostile approach and criminal conduct persistently pursued by this militia in threatening the security and stability of the brotherly Republic of Yemen and its Arab and Islamic surroundings, as well as its continued rejection of all peace efforts," the ministry noted.

Underscoring its sovereign stance, the Saudi foreign ministry asserted its lawful prerogative to deploy all necessary measures to protect national territory, safeguard strategic assets, and ensure the safety of citizens and residents in accordance with international legal principles, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards territorial aggression.

"The Kingdom warned against the consequences of the terrorist Houthi militia’s continued targeting of innocent civilians and civilian facilities, and stressed the need for an immediate halt to all forms of escalation carried out by the militia, as well as its continued threats to the security of maritime navigation," the Saudi statement added, while appealing for decisive international intervention through the enforcement of United Nations Security Council resolutions, specifically Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2722. (ANI)

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