Uneasy peace in Indo-Pacific: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

There is a real concern about aggression from the People's Republic of China, he said

Uneasy peace in Indo-Pacific: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi. Reuters

PTI

Washington, August 14

There is an “uneasy peace” in the Indo-Pacific due to recent Chinese actions, an influential US Congressman said on Saturday, observing that India and the United States working together with countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Indo-Pacific nations is indispensable for maintaining stability in the region.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has just returned from a historic trip to the region as part of a US Congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in an interview with PTI said one of the interesting topics of conversation during their travels was the rise of India and the importance of India playing a greater role.

Led by Pelosi, the Congressional delegation travelled to Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, where much to the anger of China, thousands of Taiwanese turned out in the middle of the night to welcome their American guests.

In the Indo-Pacific region, especially through initiatives such as QUAD in providing stability and security, where India can exert influence, "I think that partnership with India is extremely important for maintaining an international rules-based order going forward," Krishnamoorthi said.

"I think there is an uneasy peace (in the region). In all the countries we visited, whether it was Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Korea or Taiwan, there is a real concern about aggression from the People's Republic of China (PRC). And a significant challenge to the international rules-based order, which otherwise has and should govern how countries behave toward each other, how they should resolve their differences, which all of them agree should be resolved peacefully," he added.

"And so, when the PRC throws itself militarily at its neighbours, whether it is in the South China Sea, or Taiwan, or even against India on the western border of China, then the neighbours, so to speak, get very concerned. And they asked for an increase.... They definitely want an increased security presence from the United States, among others," Krishnamoorthi said.

Describing the challenge from China as "very serious", the Congressman said the Chinese Communist Party has, unfortunately, botched its response to COVID-19, causing tremendous economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China's economy.

"So there are tremendous domestic pressures on the leadership of the PRC, including Xi Jinping, who is seeking a third term at the upcoming party congress, the Chinese Communist Party Congress, in November. At the same time, the PRC is undergoing other challenges, including a huge demographic shift in the population where upwards of 70 million (seven crore) people are going to leave the working-age population," he said.

"And tens of millions of more people will be added to the retirement population. So their working-age population is diminishing, even at the same time that there are all these economic challenges. I think that a lot of the neighbours are concerned that the Chinese Communist Party is going to try to deflect attention from their internal challenges by rallying to nationalist causes such as Taiwan and a forcible reunification with Taiwan," Krishnamoorthi observed.

"The partnership between the United States and India and other countries is not intended for ganging up on the People's Republic of China. Indeed, my hope is that someday, all the nations of the region can collaborate on confronting challenges of mutual interests such as fighting global climate change, for instance," he said.

"But in the meantime, we cannot have one country move militarily against another or try to use coercion or force to get its way," said Krishnamoorthi, who is also a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Pelosi, he told PTI, was welcomed as a hero in all the capitals that they visited. "She is known as a champion of human rights and democracy. For instance, when we landed in Taiwan, there were thousands of people who greeted us at the airport and lined the streets in the capitol even at midnight. The tallest skyscraper in the country had the words 'Thank you, Speaker Pelosi' in lights," he said.

"That is how she was greeted and that is how we were greeted," he added.

"On a personal note, I should also mention that when we visited Singapore, there are many Indian-origin people who are at the upper echelons of Singapore's government. And it was very nice to meet them, fellow Indian-origin people, and discuss our heritage, our common values and our backstories. It was heartening to see the Indian-origin community really flourishing in Singapore and other parts of the region," Krishnamoorthi said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's haveli in Pakistan collapses

5
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

6
Punjab

16 new medical colleges to be set up in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

PSPCL slips in national ratings, now ranks 16th

8
Punjab

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

9
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...

Veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s clip at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...

Cities

View All

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Retd station master's desire to revisit his birthplace in Pak remains unrealised

Girl's body handed over to father

National Lok Adalat organised

Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

SGPC objects lighting up of Mohali’s ‘minar-e-fateh’ in tricolour lights

Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

Hoshiarpur: 3 of family killed as truck rams into car

Phagwara: After farmer-minister talks, NH opened partially

Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines