UNGA 81: EAM S Jaishankar meets leaders from Pacific and Caribbean nations

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key leaders from Pacific Island nations and the Caribbean community on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his meetings in New York, Jaishankar met with top foreign ministers and institutional representatives, including his counterparts from Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Saint Lucia, Justin W Tkatchenko, Sakiasi Ditoka and Alva Romanus Baptiste.

Advertisement

He also held talks with Vanuatu's Health Minister Robert Bohn and engaged with Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, EAM Jaishankar highlighted his engagements.

This came after the second Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under the framework was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York, earlier in the day on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA.

Advertisement

The Foreign Ministers of the FIPIC reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between India and Pacific Island Countries, with discussions focusing on renewable energy, climate action, disaster resilience, education, healthcare and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The meeting saw high-level participation from Pacific Island Countries, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Samoa; Foreign Ministers of Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu; and ministers and senior officials from Tonga, Micronesia, Vanuatu and Nauru. The Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum also participated.

According to the MEA, the leaders reviewed the outcomes of the FIPIC Summits and welcomed progress in India-Pacific cooperation, including implementation of the 12-Point Action Plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said India's approach towards the Pacific has remained focused on the needs and priorities of the region. "Pleased to chair the India-FIPIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in New York #UNGA81. Underlined the following: Our approach to the Pacific has consistently been demand-driven, development-oriented and people-centric," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India supports the priorities outlined in the Pacific Islands Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

"India fully respects and supports the priorities articulated in the Pacific Island Forum’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent," Jaishankar said.

He also highlighted India's development projects across Pacific Island countries, saying they reflect a shared focus on livelihoods, capacity building and sustainable development.

"India’s development projects in Pacific Island countries reflect our shared focus on strengthening livelihoods, building capacity & promoting sustainable development," he said.

Jaishankar pointed to progress under the 12-Point Action Plan, which covers areas including healthcare, renewable energy, connectivity, technology and capacity building.

The External Affairs Minister also encouraged FIPIC members to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, noting that several projects under the latter are already underway in areas including climate change, renewable energy and sustainable development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)