UNGA prez to reach India today

PTI

United Nations, August 27

President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will visit India from August 28 to 29 and meet the senior leadership, focussing on ongoing issues at the UN body and the country's engagement with the world organisation.

Shahid, who is also the Foreign Minister of Maldives, will undertake an official visit to India from Sunday, his spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

During the visit, the President of the General Assembly is expected to meet with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra where he will focus on ongoing issues at the General Assembly and India's engagement with the United Nations.

The 60-year-old UNGA President will also meet with the UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp and will have an interaction with the UN Country Team. UNGA President Shahid will be travelling with a delegation of three members of his Office. The costs of the visit are borne by the Indian Government and the OPGA (Office of the President of the General Assembly) Trust Fund, the statement added. Shahid's one-year tenure as the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly will end next month.