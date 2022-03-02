India abstains from UNGA resolution deploring Russia's aggression against Ukraine

New Delhi, March 2
India abstained from a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on Wednesday that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour, five against and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into applause as the resolution was adopted.
The resolution reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders besides deploring “in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
Following the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt the resolution, the Council voted on Sunday to convene this “emergency special session” of the 193-member UNGA.
