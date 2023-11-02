UNGA votes overwhelmingly against US’ sanctions on Cuba

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

For the 31st year in a row, the world voted at the UN to condemn the blockade against Cuba.

The US and Israel were the only two countries in opposition while187 votes, including that of India, were in favour. Ukraine was the only abstention.

The resolutionwas titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”.

The UN General Assembly voiced concern that despite its resolutions dating back to 1992,“the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba is still in place”, and voiced concern, about “the adverse effects of such measures on the Cuban people and on Cuban nationals living in other countries”.

Six decades of the embargo has cost Cuba trillions of dollars, Singapore’s representative, who spoke on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said.

The representative of Azerbaijan,speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, said that Cuba is denied access to markets, international aid and technology transfers, which creates serious obstacles to its socioeconomic development. The embargo is the main impediment to broader access to the Internet, people-to-people contacts and the development of cultural, sport and scientific relations.

This embargo runs counter to Cuba’s continued efforts to realise sustainable development, he said.

