UNHCR flags undignified deportations of Afghans from Iran, warns of regional instability

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (ANI): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative for Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, has expressed concern over the intensifying deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran, coinciding with a reduction in international aid, Tolo News reported.

In an interview with Tolo News, Jamal urged the world not to forget Afghanistan during this critical time.

He said: "It was important ten years ago, it is still important today. This is a region where two wars have been fought in the last three months, within Pakistan and India, between Israel and Iran. Does the world really want to see Afghanistan also become unstable in this context?"

According to Tolo News, Jamal also emphasized that the deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran is not being conducted in a dignified manner.

He added: "The least I can say is that they have not come home in a dignified manner. I do believe that the Iranians would like to work together with us to ensure that people are treated with dignity and I know that my colleagues in Tehran and myself have been in discussions to make sure that whatever happens, it can happen in dignity and it can happen so that assistance, education and other such activities can follow this. The least I can say is that they have not come home in a dignified manner."

According to the UN official, discussions with Iran on the humane treatment of Afghan migrants are ongoing, Tolo News reported.

On a related note, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a recent press briefing that the return of migrants from Iran has placed enormous pressure on Afghanistan's already fragile support systems, Tolo News reported.

"Despite determined efforts of UN agencies and local authorities, a powerful public outpouring of practical support to the returnees, the pace and the scale of returns are overwhelming already fragile support system. More than 1.3 million Afghans have returned so far in 2025, straining communities across the country where 70% of people live in poverty," Dujarric said.

Concerns about the reduction of foreign aid for deported Afghan migrants from Iran and its consequences on Afghanistan's economy continue to mount as deportation from both Iran and Pakistan intensifies, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

