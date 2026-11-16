"Unhinged incitement": Likud accuses Gadi Eisenkot of inflammatory remarks against Netanyahu, questions allegations against Israeli PM’s chief of staff

Jerusalem [Israel], November 16 (ANI): Israel's ruling Likud Party has accused opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot of making inflammatory remarks against caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his office, describing his statements as "unhinged incitement" while questioning allegations surrounding the Israeli Prime Minister's Chief of Staff.

In a post on X, Likud slammed Eisenkot, accusing him of issuing provocative statements even as Netanyahu had extended an invitation to form a national unity government.

"Gadi Eisenkot’s unhinged incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his office is appalling. While the prime minister extends a hand of unity, Eisenkot and his colleagues issue inflammatory, incendiary statements every day in venomous language," the party said.

Defending Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, Likud said the official had acted in accordance with his obligations by passing information to the police regarding suspected serious criminal activity.

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"Eisenkot is inciting against the chief of staff, a law-abiding citizen who passed information to the police about suspected serious criminal activity, as he was obligated to do," the party said.

Questioning the allegations against the official, Likud added, "Did the chief of staff plant the envelopes of cash with the suspects? The absurdity of Eisenkot’s unhinged incitement is outrageous."

The latest exchange comes amid an escalating political confrontation between Netanyahu and Eisenkot over the formation of Israel's next government and allegations surrounding the Prime Minister's Office.

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Netanyahu had earlier urged Eisenkot to enter negotiations without preconditions to establish a national unity government, arguing that Israel required a broad political coalition to address its security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said his recent conversation with Eisenkot had reinforced his belief in the need for a broad-based government, adding that a narrow coalition or one dependent on parties he described as supporters of terrorism would be unable to address the country's security challenges.

He also called for political differences to be set aside and proposed that the issue of military conscription could be resolved through discussions involving representatives of the Haredi community.

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However, Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, dismissed Netanyahu's overture as "another spin", saying that negotiating teams from Likud and Yesh Atid had already scheduled a meeting.

Eisenkot further maintained that any national emergency government formed under his leadership would require acceptance of his proposed principles and a break with extremist political forces.

The political standoff follows last month's election, after which Netanyahu's bloc lost its parliamentary majority. Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich backed Netanyahu's appeal for unity, urging Eisenkot to accept the proposal and describing it as an opportunity for national responsibility. (ANI)

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