UNHRC Chief condemns deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand to China, says "clear violation of human rights laws"

Geneva [Switzerland], February 28 (ANI): United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has condemned the deportation of 40 ethnic Uyghurs, who had been held in Thailand for over 11 years, to China, terming it a :clear violation of international human rights laws and standards".

He expressed regret over the forcible return of 40 ethnic Uyghurs.

"This violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return," Turk said.

The principle of non-refoulement is contained in Article 3 of the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to which Thailand is a party, in Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as Thailand's own domestic legislation, according to a press release from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights press release.

Turk said that his office has repeatedly urged Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to individuals who are need of international protection. He called it important that the Chinese authorities disclose information regarding their whereabouts.

He said, "My office has urged repeatedly that the Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to these individuals in need of international protection." He said, "It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned."

Calling on China to reveal their whereabouts, he said, "It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards."

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the men, who were part of a larger group, have been held in poor conditions at a number of immigration detention facilities in Thailand since March 2014. Five of them died in custody and eight of them are believed to remain in detention.

Turk said, "The Thai authorities must ensure there are no further deportations and the remaining members of the group, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, being held in Thailand are fully protected in accordance with their obligations under international law."

Earlier on Thursday, US condemned Thai government decision to forcibly return 40 Uyghur refugees to China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged that the Uyghurs be "treated with dignity" and that their rights be protected.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote: "Thailand forcibly returned a group of Uyghurs to China. As a longstanding ally of Thailand, we are alarmed by this action, which runs afoul of its international obligations."

"The US condemns this action. We urge the Thai government to ensure and verify that the Uyghurs are treated with dignity and that their rights are protected," he added. (ANI)

