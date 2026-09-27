UNHRC side event highlights human rights concerns over Tibetan children

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 (ANI): A side event held during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva focused on concerns surrounding the rights, education, language, cultural identity and religious freedom of Tibetan children, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The event, hosted by the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR) at the Palais des Nations, brought together representatives of Tibetan organisations and international human-rights groups. Speakers included Thinlay Chukki, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute, Kai Müller of the International Campaign for Tibet and Dr Gyalo of the Tibet Action Institute. The discussion was moderated by Vincent Metten of HFHR.

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According to the Central Tibetan Administration, around 17 representatives of UN Member States, along with representatives of non-governmental and civil-society organisations, attended the discussion.

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The CTA said speakers raised concerns over the education of Tibetan children in residential boarding schools, including their reported separation from parents and families. Thinlay Chukki highlighted the importance of preserving Tibetan language, culture and traditions during childhood, describing the formative years as significant for the development of identity and values.

As reported by the Central Tibetan Administration, Chukki also expressed concerns over political and ideological education and restrictions affecting Tibetan children's ability to practise Tibetan Buddhist traditions. She called for greater independent scrutiny of the situation and urged UN human-rights mechanisms to seek access to Tibet and engage with Chinese authorities on issues concerning Tibetan children.

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The Central Tibetan Administration further reported that Chukki referred to previous UN General Assembly resolutions concerning Tibet adopted in 1959, 1961 and 1965. She urged the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, UN Special Procedures, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and member states to consider existing findings and submissions from civil-society organisations.

The CTA said Chukki also raised the case of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognised by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 and who subsequently disappeared from public view as a child. She called for continued international efforts to obtain information about his whereabouts and well-being. (ANI)

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