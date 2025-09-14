UNHRC warns Pakistan deportations of Afghans could deepen crisis without aid

Geneva [Switzerland] September 14 (ANI): The UNHRC has warned that Pakistan's mass deportations of Afghan nationals risk worsening Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis without urgent global support, as per Khamaa Press.

Speaking in Geneva on September 12, UNHCR's representative for Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, urged Islamabad to halt expulsions of vulnerable Afghans, stressing that many asylum seekers require protection. He said the agency was ready to work with Pakistani authorities to identify and safeguard high-risk groups.

According to UN figures, nearly 100,000 Afghans crossed back from Pakistan in the first week of September alone. The sudden influx is straining Afghanistan's already fragile economy, with weak healthcare, scarce food supplies and limited shelter unable to absorb such numbers.

International aid agencies have raised alarm, warning that the return of large groups of refugees could push Afghanistan into deeper instability, as per Khamaa Press.

Jamal said the UNHCR has updated its regional appeal and is seeking $258.6 million to meet urgent needs. He cautioned that without fresh funding, the agency may not be able to continue life-saving assistance for Afghan families.

The crisis has been compounded by the Taliban's ban on women working in UN offices, forcing the UNHCR to suspend cash assistance for returnees. Jamal clarified that the suspension was an "operational necessity" as services cannot run without female staff.

The UN estimates that more than 2.6 million Afghan migrants have been deported from neighbouring countries since the beginning of 2025. The figure reflects the immense scale of forced displacement and the pressure on Pakistan to balance domestic concerns with international obligations.

Jamal warned that without coordinated regional and global action, both Pakistan and Afghanistan risk sliding into deeper humanitarian turmoil, Khamaa Press reported (ANI).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)