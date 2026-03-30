icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, another critically injured near Adchit Al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, another critically injured near Adchit Al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beirut [Lebanon], March 30 (ANI): A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

UNIFIL also expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event for those serving the cause of peace. The injured peacekeeper is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.

Advertisement

"No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace," the statement read.

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger. Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes," the statement added.

Advertisement

The statement also highlighted the ongoing toll of violence along the Blue Line, warning that continued conflict cannot be resolved militarily and urging all parties to work toward ending the violence.

This comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were attempting to plant explosive devices and launch mortar attacks on Israeli forces, while also uncovering a weapons depot containing dozens of munitions.

According to a statement issued by the IDF, soldiers from the 91st Division identified the Hezbollah operatives overnight on Sunday as they prepared to target Israeli positions. In a rapid response operation, the troops fired on and neutralised the terrorists. No Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident.

In addition, the IDF located a weapons cache in southern Lebanon containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, grenades, and explosives, all of which were reportedly intended for attacks against Israeli forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the military said in the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts