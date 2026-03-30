UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, another critically injured near Adchit Al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], March 30 (ANI): A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Monday.

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In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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UNIFIL also expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event for those serving the cause of peace. The injured peacekeeper is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.

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"No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace," the statement read.

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger. Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes," the statement added.

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The statement also highlighted the ongoing toll of violence along the Blue Line, warning that continued conflict cannot be resolved militarily and urging all parties to work toward ending the violence.

This comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were attempting to plant explosive devices and launch mortar attacks on Israeli forces, while also uncovering a weapons depot containing dozens of munitions.

According to a statement issued by the IDF, soldiers from the 91st Division identified the Hezbollah operatives overnight on Sunday as they prepared to target Israeli positions. In a rapid response operation, the troops fired on and neutralised the terrorists. No Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident.

In addition, the IDF located a weapons cache in southern Lebanon containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, grenades, and explosives, all of which were reportedly intended for attacks against Israeli forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the military said in the statement. (ANI)

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