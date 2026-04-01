New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The government on Thursday said a social media post that referred to Indians in derogatory terms in terms of immigration, was "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste".

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"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA Spokesperon Randhir Jaiswal said.

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He was responding to query about social media post that had referred, among other things, to Indians.

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Earlier, during weekly media briefing, Jaiswal responded to query on the reports of US President Donald Trump endorsing a report critical of India and China over immigration.

""We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it," he said.

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Trump amplified a critique of birthright citizenship in the US by sharing a video featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social.

In the clip, Savage criticised existing immigration laws, alleging that they allow individuals to exploit legal provisions by travelling to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children.

In the video, Savage claimed that such practices create a loophole whereby "a baby here becomes an instant citizen", followed by family migration from countries including "China or India or some other hellhole on the planet".

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process. "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

Following MEA's one-line response over Trump's post, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Kharge said that Prime Minister Modi remained "absolutely mum" on the disparaging terms and questioned what was stopping India from raising the matter at the highest levels of the American government.

"Modi's dear friend, 'Namaste Trump' has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances. MEA Spokesperson said, 'That is where I leave it.' Modi, what are you scared of? Indians have played a vital role in America's success. What is stopping us to raise this at the highest levels of the American government?" Kharge asked.

"From the skewed Indo-US Trade deal framework to Trump's earlier claims on mediating to stop the war during Operation Sindoor, from grinning in front of Trump when he said 'BRICS is dead' to US levying 50 per cent tariffs on India -- at every step Modi has mortgaged India's interests. Amidst the high-voltage election campaign of the Prime Minister, I sincerely hope that he gets some time to react to this intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Some other Congress leaders also commented on the government's response. (ANI)

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