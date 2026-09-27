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Home / World / Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Qatar for annual AIIB Board of Governors meeting 

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Qatar for annual AIIB Board of Governors meeting 

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a three-day visit to Qatar, leading the delegation comprising Finance Ministry officials.

Announcing Sitharaman's visit, the Ministry of Finance wrote in a post on X that the Finance Minister will be attending the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, scheduled to be held on Monday in Doha, as the Indian Governor.

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As part of her visit, she will also hold several bilateral meetings with the AIIB President and her counterparts from various nations.

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"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman will embark on an official visit to Qatar from 27th to 29th September, 2026. The Union Finance Minister is leading the delegation comprising Ministry of Finance officials," the Ministry stated.

"During the visit, FM Smt. @nsitharaman will attend the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (@AIIB_Official) scheduled in Doha on 28th September 2026, besides other important bilateral meetings with the AIIB President and her counterparts from Jordan, Switzerland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal," it added.

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Furthermore, the Ministry stated, "In the Annual Meeting of AIIB, the Union Finance Minister will attend as the Indian Governor to the AIIB. India is the second largest shareholder of the bank."

The Finance Minister is also expected to "call on the leadership of the Government of Qatar and also engage with Qatari business leaders and investors."

https://x.com/FinMinIndia/status/2104223091077661027?s=20

Earlier in March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Zou Jiayi, the new President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), here in the national capital, where they discussed strengthening the India-AIIB partnership.

Representing the second-largest shareholder in AIIB, Sitharaman emphasised the need to scale up investments in AIIB member countries, particularly low-income countries, through various innovative financing and non-financing instruments.

The Union Finance Minister also highlighted India's continued focus on infrastructure-led growth under the Union Budget, and both discussed the importance of enhanced collaboration with AIIB through early upstream services in the infrastructure sector in India.

Among other issues, the Union minister stressed AIIB's role in developing the capital markets, expediting the approvals of projects in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and setting up a regional office in India, given the scale of AIIB's operations here.

According to the AIIB website, it began operations in 2016 with 57 founding Members (37 regional and 20 non-regional). By the end of 2020, it had 103 approved Members representing approximately 79 per cent of the global population and 65 per cent of global GDP. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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