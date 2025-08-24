Union Health Minister JP Nadda meets Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Sunday, who is currently on a three-day visit to the country.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Earlier today, the Fijian leader commenced his official visit to India from August 24 to August 26 to further deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors.

He was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

"Warm welcome to PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji as he arrives in New Delhi on his first visit. PM Rabuka was received by MoS Education & DoNER Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The visit will further deepen India-Fiji partnership across diverse sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, PM Rabuka was accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka, during his visit, along with the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and other senior officials.

During his visit, PM Rabuka is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 25, where PM Modi will be hosting a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Rabuka is also expected to deliver a talk on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital, the MEA statement read.

His visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji and reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers ('Girmitiyas') were brought there under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning in the early 20th century, Indian traders and others had also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence. (ANI)

