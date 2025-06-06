Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal plants tree under 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative in London

London [UK], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative at the Navnat Centre, Hayes in London on World Environment Day on Thursday. The event was organised and hosted by Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJP UK) as part of their continued community engagement and cultural efforts.

In a post on X, Meghwal stated, "Today, a tree was planted at the Navnat Centre in London on the occasion of World Environment Day and under the campaign ' 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam'."

On Thursday, Meghwal also addressed the 3rd International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai also attended the conference.

"Today addressed the 3rd International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration in London in the august presence of the Chief Justice of India, Shri BR Gavai ji," Meghwal stated in a post on X.

"Held after the historic FTA between India and the UK, this conference witnessed fruitful dialogue towards comprehensive reforms in ease of doing business, promoting commercial arbitration, strengthening mutual cooperation and increasing international cooperation," he added.

आज लंदन में Indian Council of Arbitration द्वारा आयोजित 3rd International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes में भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश श्री बी आर गवई जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। भारत व ब्रिटेन के मध्य ऐतिहासिक FTA होने के पश्चात… pic.twitter.com/3h3TyCyKiq — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 5, 2025

Meghwal also interacted with members of Jain Vishwa Bharati London unit in the UK. Sharing details regarding his interaction, he stated, "Today I had a cordial meeting and interaction with the members of Jain Vishwa Bharati London unit. Extremely commendable work is being done by the expatriate members of Jain Vishva Bharati, dedicated to the global propagation of principles like non-violence, self-discipline, moral values and Anuvrat. Through spiritual guidance, Jain philosophy is giving the message of peace and balance to the world today and this contribution of Jain tradition is going to strengthen the efforts for global welfare."

आज जैन विश्व भारती लंदन इकाई के सदस्यों से आत्मीय भेंट करके संवाद किया। अहिंसा, आत्मानुशासन, नैतिक मूल्यों व अणुव्रत जैसे सिद्धांतों के वैश्विक प्रचार में समर्पित जैन विश्व भारती के प्रवासी सदस्यों द्वारा बेहद सराहनीय कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। आध्यात्मिक मार्गदर्शन द्वारा भी जैन… pic.twitter.com/4guDmSmq3S — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 5, 2025

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of preserving the balance of nature. He shared a video message on his official X account urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better." (ANI)

