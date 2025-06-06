DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal plants tree under 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative in London

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal plants tree under 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative in London

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative at the Navnat Centre, Hayes in London on World Environment Day on Thursday. The event was organised and hosted by Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJP UK) as part of their continued community engagement and cultural efforts.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Meghwal stated, "Today, a tree was planted at the Navnat Centre in London on the occasion of World Environment Day and under the campaign ' 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam'."

On Thursday, Meghwal also addressed the 3rd International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai also attended the conference.

Advertisement

"Today addressed the 3rd International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration in London in the august presence of the Chief Justice of India, Shri BR Gavai ji," Meghwal stated in a post on X.

"Held after the historic FTA between India and the UK, this conference witnessed fruitful dialogue towards comprehensive reforms in ease of doing business, promoting commercial arbitration, strengthening mutual cooperation and increasing international cooperation," he added.

Advertisement

Meghwal also interacted with members of Jain Vishwa Bharati London unit in the UK. Sharing details regarding his interaction, he stated, "Today I had a cordial meeting and interaction with the members of Jain Vishwa Bharati London unit. Extremely commendable work is being done by the expatriate members of Jain Vishva Bharati, dedicated to the global propagation of principles like non-violence, self-discipline, moral values and Anuvrat. Through spiritual guidance, Jain philosophy is giving the message of peace and balance to the world today and this contribution of Jain tradition is going to strengthen the efforts for global welfare."

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of preserving the balance of nature. He shared a video message on his official X account urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts