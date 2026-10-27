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Home / World / Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets his German counterpart Carsten Schneider; review Wetland Conservation and Climate Action at CBD COP17

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets his German counterpart Carsten Schneider; review Wetland Conservation and Climate Action at CBD COP17

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Yerevan [Armenia], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a bilateral meeting with German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Carsten Schneider on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia.

During the interaction, both leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation following the 4th Indo-German Environment Forum held recently in New Delhi and discussed preparations for upcoming global climate negotiations.

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Sharing details of the meeting, Bhupender Yadav stated in a post on X, "Met with Mr. Carsten Schneider, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, on the sidelines of the ongoing high-level segment of CBD COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia today."

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Highlighting the key areas of review between the two nations, Yadav noted, "We reviewed the recent Joint Declaration of Intent on conservation and wise use of wetlands as a follow-up to recently held 4th Indo-German Environment Forum in New Delhi."

The Minister further outlined the strategic climate agenda deliberated during the high-level meeting.

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"We also deliberated upon matters related to climate adaptation, international climate finance and cooperation in the run-up to UNFCCC' COP30," he added.

This comes after Bhupender Yadav arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the high-level segment of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17-CBD), where he will highlight India's biodiversity conservation efforts and achievements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

In a post on X, Yadav said India would present its views, initiatives and achievements in conserving its rich natural biodiversity during the meetings over the next few days.

“Arrived in Yerevan, Armenia today to participate in the high-level segment of the 17th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17- CBD). Over the next few days, will present India's views, efforts and achievements in conserving its rich natural natural biodiversity across the different bilateral and multilaterals forums,” he said.

Highlighting India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said the country's conservation initiatives had contributed to significant progress towards achieving the targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India's focus on conservation efforts has resulted in significant progress in achieving targets under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and offers lessons for strengthening ABS implementation in diverse national contexts,” he added.

The conference, which began on October 19, marks the first global review of collective progress towards implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022. The framework aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve a vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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